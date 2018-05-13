Irmo’s Johnson no longer No. 1 in the world rankings

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (WOLO) – For close to 15 months, Irmo’s Dustin Johnson reigned over the game of golf as the world’s top ranked player. But once Sunday came to a close at the Players Championship, the top tier title belonged to another athlete.

Justin Thomas has surpassed the Dutch Fork alum after finishing in a tie for 11th place (-11 for the tournament) at TPC Sawgrass, just one shot better than the former Silver Fox. DJ was tied for 17th place (-10) after his four rounds came to an end in the early evening Sunday.

Johnson entered his final 18 holes alone in third place after three days of competition, but shot even par in his finale, posting a 72 for his worst score of the weekend. Thomas, who won the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, posted a lower number each round of this year’s Players. The Alabama alum followed up a Saturday 68 (-4) with a Sunday 66 (-6) to jump 22 positions up to a tie for 11th place alongside Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Brooks Kopeka, among others.

DJ, who was tied for the lead at six-under par after Thursday’s first round. took over the top of the world rankings after winning the Genesis Open in February 19, 2017. This had been his first reign leading the PGA Tour’s best of his professional career and marks the first time Thomas has taken the top spot.

Raleigh, N.C.’s Webb Simpson won the event for the first time in his career, besting the field by four strokes at 18-under par.