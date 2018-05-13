Kanye West in Charleston, dines at Tu restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) – Kanye West is in Charleston.

The often-controversial entertainer was spotted Saturday night having dinner at the restaurant Tu on Meeting Street.

West reportedly dined with famed actor and screenwriter Danny McBride, according to Christian Senger of Holy City Sinner.

McBride has frequented Charleston since filming his HBO series “Vice Principals,” in which he also starred.

There’s no official word on why West is in Charleston.

West, a rapper, music producer and fashion designer, recently made headlines for calling African slavery in colonial North America and the United States “a choice.”

It’s estimated roughly half of all Africans brought to North America as slaves between the 16th and 19th centuries were channeled through Charleston.