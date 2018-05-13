Strong second half leads JL Mann over Lexington in 5A title

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Things went from great to terrible in 30 minutes for the Lexington Wildcats Saturday night in the 5A state championship match against JL Mann.

In the 38th minute of the first half, Lexington’s Siera Kirby nailed a free kick in the back of the net from 35 yards out to give Lexington a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.

It seemed the Wildcats were in control, but then the second half start.

Nine seconds into the second half, Mann’s Erica Manfre scored on a fastbreak to tie the match 1-1.

Then in the 43rd minute, another Mann goal — this time from Caroline Continue, put Lexington’s opposition up for good.

It took 2:21 for the Wildcats to lose the lead, but they’d never get it back, falling to JL Mann 3-2.

Mann’s title is its second-consecutive 5A state championship, while Lexington was seeking its second in the last three years.