Teen Injured in Hopkins Shooting Dies

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Columbia teen died Saturday evening after being shot earlier in the week.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Amon D. Rice,17, died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The shooting incident happened on May 10, 2018 at7:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Greenlake Drive in Hopkins, SC.

Rice was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.