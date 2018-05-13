WATCH: Gamecocks advance to Sweet 16 with win over Virginia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 10 South Carolina women’s tennis (21-6, 11-2 SEC) punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season after sweeping No. 23 Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

Similar to Friday’s first round match against Quinnipiac, the Gamecocks won the doubles point in two straight matches and garnered three single victories in straight sets from Rachel Rohrabacher, Paige Cline and Megan Davies.

The Gamecocks went 10-0 on a perfect NCAA Tournament weekend at home, without surrendering a match in doubles or singles. Prior to this season and last season, the last time the Gamecocks made back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 was in 1982 and 1983, the first two years of the tournament.

The Gamecocks will travel to the Wake Forest Tennis Complex for the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. South Carolina will face No. 7 Georgia at 12 p.m. on May 17.

Story by: USC Athletics