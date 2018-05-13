WATCH: Hammond outlasts Cardinal Newman for first SCISA title since 1990

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Hammond scored three goals in the second half to beat Cardinal Newman 3-2 in the SCISA soccer championship Saturday night at Cardinal Newman.

The win secured Hammond’s first SCISA soccer title since 1990, ending a 28-year drought.

With less than 20 minutes to play, Cardinal Newman tied the game 2-2, but Luca al-Habash scored a goal, his second of the game, in the 67th minute, which would ultimately be the decider.