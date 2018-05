Bolden Donates Archives

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Clearing some space.

Monday morning Astronaut Charles Bolden donated his personal archives to USC.

The Columbia native became an Astronaut in 1980 and recorded four Space Shuttle flights.

Bolden was appointed as the head of NASA in 2009 by president Obama.

he stepped down last year.

Bolden spoke to students during his visit Monday encouraging all of them to reach for the stars.