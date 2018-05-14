Cardinal Newman holds off Ben Lippen in game one of SCISA championship series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Cardinal Newman held off a late Ben Lippen comeback Monday night to beat the Falcons 3-1 in game one of the 3A SCISA state championship series.

CN pitcher Gage Jeffcoat pitched his last game in a Cardinals uniform Monday, and it was a beauty: the senior went 6 1/3, allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at Ben Lippen. The Cardinals are seeking their first SCISA title since 1998.