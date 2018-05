Chicken plant takes odor complaints

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – People in West Columbia can call a hotline to report a foul odors coming from a nearby chicken plant.

A spokesperson for the town of West Columbia say the council approved an odor ordinance last October.

The compliance hotline is 803-794-3506, but callers must use the extension 805.

You can also report odor problems or any other compliance issues in West Columbia online here.