Clemson soccer releases 2018 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s soccer program announced its 2018 slate of matches on Monday. The schedule includes eight contests at Historic Riggs Field and eight on the road against a total of eight opponents that played in the NCAA Tournament in 2017. In addition to the 16 regular season matches, the Tigers have three preseason exhibitions, beginning with Duke on the road on Aug. 11, followed by UAB at Historic Riggs Field on Aug. 14 and ending with Maryland on the road on Aug. 18.

“Once again, we have a competitive and exciting schedule ahead of us,” said head coach Mike Noonan. “The tone for that is set with our ACC opponents, as our conference continues to be among the best in the country in terms of level of competition. Our non-conference slate is also very strong, as we’ll face three teams who made last year’s NCAA Tournament as well as in-state rivals South Carolina, Furman, Coastal Carolina and College of Charleston.”

The Tigers, who were the No. 8 national seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament, open the regular season on the road at Creighton on Aug. 24 and turn around to play Omaha two days later. Their third match is also on the road, as they renew their annual matchup with rival South Carolina on Aug. 31 in Columbia, S.C. Clemson’s first home match of the season falls on Sept. 4, when the Tigers are set to play Villanova for the first time in program history.

In addition to the Wildcats, Clemson also hosts non-conference opponents Furman (Sept. 18), College of Charleston (Oct. 2) and Coastal Carolina (Oct. 16). Within the ACC, the Tigers host Syracuse (Sept. 14), Wake Forest (Sept. 21), Virginia (Oct. 12) and NC State in the regular season finale on Oct. 26.

The Tigers’ road schedule is highlighted by another two-match roadtrip on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9, when they face Boston College and Massachusetts, respectively. Clemson also travels to league foes North Carolina (Sept. 28), Pitt (Oct. 5) and Louisville (Oct. 20).