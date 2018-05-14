Deputies arrest DUI suspect after a brief chase near Bush River Road

Arthur Wiggs/ASGDC

The DUI suspect led Richland County Deputies on a high speed chase before crashing on Berkshire Drive. Google Maps/Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a DUI suspect has been arrested and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Authorities say the suspect, Arthur Wiggs, 33, was under the influence of alcohol, and sped when he saw the police behind him, leading them on a high speed chase.

The chase ended on Berkshire Drive, located off of Bush River Road, when Wiggs hit a tree.

Authorities also say Wiggs was transported to the Palmetto Richland Hospital after the crash.

Deputies say there are no other injuries reported and the investigation is still ongoing.