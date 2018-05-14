Former corrections officer arrested for attempting to bring contraband into local prison

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections has arrested Correctional Officer, Georgia Breona Ford.

Ford was arrested after attempting to introduce illegal contraband into Broad River Correctional Institution.

According to a warrant released by the Department of Corrections, between February and April Ford brought items ranging from hair loss concealer to male enhancement supplements.

Ford is charged with misconduct in office and attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.