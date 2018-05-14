Friends Fondly Remember 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Who Died From Gunshot Wound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– From head to toe Daquantis Haggins was sporting Amon Rices’ favorite color to honor the 17-year-old he considered to be his little brother. Rice passed away on Saturday after a tough battle, trying to pull through after being shot in the upper body Thursday.

“Anything is possible. That’s what I’ve learned. I just want my brother, that’s it,” Haggins said.

Haggins knew Rice for nearly six years after meeting at a basketball tournament. Haggins said Rice was the life of the party and he loved to dance.

“It was never a dull moment. At all. Never. He’d keep someone smiling. If he saw someone down he’d make them laugh, he’d probably just dance out of nowhere. He was real funny,” Haggins said.

The Lower Richland community is hurting as the school district released a statement saying, “We extend our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences to the family of Lower Richland High School student Amon Rice, who passed away Saturday.” They say the Crisis Response Team has been on campus to help students cope with their grief…”

Haggins visited Rice every day when he was in the hospital, and was even there with the family when Rice passed away. Now, Haggins is begging for the violence to stop so he doesn’t have to lose another brother.

“Bullets don’t have a name on it. It doesn’t go to a certain person or anything. It just… let the violence go. It’s really not worth it. Make the city better,” Haggins said.

Haggins is set to graduate next month and hopes he can play college basketball. He usually wears the number 11, but to keep Rices’ legacy alive, he is going to switch to his little brothers number, #10.