Gamecock pitcher Cody Morris named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of South Carolina sophomore righthanded pitcher Cody Morris has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced this afternoon (May 14). Morris earns his first weekly conference honor and becomes the second Gamecock pitcher this season to be named Pitcher of the Week.

Morris tied his career high with 10 strikeouts in a career-best seven innings of work as the Gamecocks defeated Missouri 1-0 on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday. Morris was dominant after the first inning as he did not allow a runner in scoring position after that inning. Morris had a strikeout in all seven innings he pitched and lowered his ERA to 4.22. He has 69 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched to go along with six wins.

Morris joins Adam Hill, who was named SEC Pitcher of the Week on Feb. 26. Logan Chapman earned SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on April 23.

South Carolina, who is ranked No. 23 by Baseball America and No. 25 by D1Baseball, concludes its regular-season home schedule tomorrow night (Tuesday, May 15) against USC Upstate. First pitch is at 7 p.m.