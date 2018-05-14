Gamecocks add Clemson grad Nelly Perry

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Nelly Perry (Camden, N.J./Woodrow Wilson/Clemson) has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. As a Clemson graduate, she will have one year of eligibility beginning in 2018-19.

“We welcome Chanelle ‘Nelly’ Perry to our Gamecock family,” Staley said. “She is an impact player who will bring a wealth of experience with her ability to score in the paint and defend length on the perimeter.”

A 5-foot-10 guard/forward, Perry played three seasons at Clemson, missing the 2017-18 campaign due to a shoulder injury, and averaged 11.0 points and 2.5 assists over that span. A career 34.1 percent field goal shooter, she was the Tigers’ top scorer in 2016-17 with 12.7 points per game while leading the team with 2.9 assists per game. Her 14.3 points per game as a sophomore (2015-16) ranked 12th in the ACC.

Prior to going to Clemson, Perry helped Woodrow Wilson to a 2014 state championship en route to 2014 Courier-Post Player of the Year honors. She finished her career as Woodrow Wilson’s all-time leading scorer and one of just 24 players in South Jersey history to record at least 2,000 points.

Perry joins freshmen Destanni Henderson (Lehigh Acres, Fla./Fort Myers HS), Victaria Saxton (Rome, Ga./Model HS) and Elysa Wesolek (Charleston, S.C./Northwood Academy) in Staley’s 2018 signing class.