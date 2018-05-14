Gamecocks host USC Upstate in regular-season home finale

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team will play its final regular season game at Founders Park this Tuesday (May 15) as the Gamecocks welcome USC Upstate for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

The USC Upstate game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. Every game will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks are coming off winning 2-of-3 games against Missouri, winning Sunday’s game in dramatic fashion as a Carlos Cortes walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth gave the Gamecocks the 1-0 win.

The Spartans were swept at Jacksonville this past weekend, falling in the series opener, 5-3, in 11 innings. Upstate is led by Kyle Gensler, who has a .332 average with seven doubles, two triples and 31 RBI. Charlie Carpenter has a team-best 38 RBI to go along with his .323 batting average. On the mound, left Trey Van Der Weide will start on Tuesday. He is 4-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched.

The Gamecocks are a perfect 12-0 against the Spartans heading into Tuesday’s contest. The last meeting between the two teams took place in 2017, as Carolina won a 6-3 decision on May 16. Carlos Cortes went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI in the win.