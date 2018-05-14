At least 18 dead, over 1,000 injured as Palestinians protest opening of US Embassy

A wounded Palestinian boy is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip, May 14, 2018. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Palestinian demonstrators near the Gaza-Israel border, east of Gaza City, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem, May 14, 0218. Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

A Palestinian woman walks through black smoke from burning tires during a protest on the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018. Khalil Hamra/AP

Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018. Khalil Hamra/AP







ABC News – At least 18 people have been killed by the Israeli military and more than 1,000 injured in Palestinian protests today along the Gaza border as the U.S. officially moves its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Crowds in Gaza swelled to an estimated 30,000 by 2:30 p.m., 90 minutes before the new U.S. embassy was slated to officially open in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem. Protests on previous days have tended to increase after the 2:30 p.m. call to prayer.

Protesters were already gathering on the Gaza fence by 1 p.m. Estimates from journalists on the ground were of about 10,000 protesters by that time.

A 21-year-old and a 29-year-old were among the first killed by Israeli soldiers, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In the last seven weeks, more than 50 Palestinians have been killed in protests along the Gaza border, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December, setting off protests by Palestinians who see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

President Trump did not make the trip to Israel for the official opening, but sent daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner in his place. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also made the trip.