Lexington sex offender gets life plus 40 years in prison

(Photo: Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A week long trial has come to an end. According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor, Rick Hubbard, a Lexington County man has been convicted of a series sex offenses and will now spend life behind bars for the crime.

According to Hubbard, 50 year old William Heath was found guilty on all charges of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 11. Heath was also found guilty of two additional counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they began an investigation into the allegations back in April when they were alerted by the victim that she had been sexually assaulted by Heath over a course of several years. Investigators say they found an IPad described by the victim in Heath’s bedroom during a search of the home. SLED says Heath’s hair and DNA was found on the victim and clothing during forensic analysis. Explicit images were also found on the IPad discovered by investigators.

During the trial Judge McMahon who presided over the case told Heath in court, ” There are many children in America, but not enough childhood. You stole her childhood…you put her in prison for a long time.” prior to sentencing him to the maximum amount of time for his crimes.