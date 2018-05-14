Midlands Bridal Shop Helping Achieve the Royal Look for Less

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-If you want to look like a Royal on your wedding day but on a budget we’ve got you covered. A Midlands bridal shop is giving you the Royal look for less.

From tiara’s to designer gowns, a Royal wedding budget may seem almost impossible, but fashion experts at New York Bride and Groom of Columbia say they can make your fairy tale come true, without breaking the bank.

“Everything in our store is under $2,000, Erin Perry, the Operations Manager said. ” We have a lot of trends you see the Royals wearing. Lots of silks, lace tops and long sleeves.”

You can get the Royal look for thousands of dollars less. For instance, Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen gown cost an estimated $430,00. However you can get a very similar designer dress for just $1,300,. The Royal carriage doesn’t stop there.

“We have Justin Alexander silk ball gowns that have Royal vibes to them,” Perry said. “I think Megan may actually do more trendy gown, verse Kate who would do something more traditional. We have gowns for every woman.”

While you’re out shopping for the right dress to make you feel like a queen, don’t forget your bling.