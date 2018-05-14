NBA-TV to broadcast A’ja Wilson’s first home game with Aces

New York, NY —NBA TV announced today that it will broadcast the Las Vegas Aces’ inaugural home opener, Sunday, May 27, against the Seattle Storm. Tip time has been moved to 5:30 pm PT to accommodate the broadcast.

NBA TV is also opening the 2018 WNBA Schedule with three straight days of live game coverage, beginning with the WNBA’s season opener featuring the Dallas Wings and Skylar Diggins-Smith at the Phoenix Mercury and Brittney Griner on Friday, May 18, at 7 pm PT.

The following afternoon, three of the top four picks in the 2018 WNBA Draft will square off as the Indiana Fever, with Kelsey Mitchell (No. 2 overall pick), host the Chicago Sky with Diamond DeShields (No. 3) and Gabby Williams (No. 4) on Saturday, May 19, at 10 am.

The network’s third straight day of WNBA live game telecasts will feature the Fever visiting the Washington Mystics and Elena DelleDonne on Sunday, May 20, at 10 am.

NBA TV’s WNBA schedule will include appearances from all 12 WNBA teams, along with extensive coverage of the league throughout the season including highlights and postgame interviews with players and coaches following key WNBA matchups. Overall, the network will televise 49 games throughout the regular season.

Additionally, the network will preview the regular season on Thursday, May 17, at 4 pm with the 2018 WNBA Season Preview hosted by Ros Gold-Onwude and LaChina Robinson.