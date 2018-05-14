Poor people’s campaign

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Police say what was suppose to be a peaceful protest turn unlawful Monday evening when  authorities say protesters moved into the streets.

Before that, they gathered on the State House grounds calling for greater economic equality.
today’s event was titled, poor people’s campaign, a national call for moral revival.

Organizers say they’re calling for a massive overhaul of the Nation’s voting rights laws and new programs for those in poverty.

The group says they plan to have  a massive mobilization in June in Washington, DC.

