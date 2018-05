Richland Co. Deputies Investigating Deadly Shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–┬áRichland County Deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Saturday night deputes say they responded to a shots fired call in the two thousand block of Smith Street.

Deputies say they found one person dead.

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim as 44 year old Joseph James.

An investigation into the shooting is in progress.