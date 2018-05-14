Sheriff: 13-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at two people

PELION, SC (WOLO) – Lexington County Deputies arrested a 13-year-old boy Friday (5/11) for two counts of attempted murder.

According to the LCSO, the teenager fired a .22 rifle in the direction of his neighbor, who was outside his home on Bush Berry Road in Pelion.

Witnesses allegedly told deputies a man who pulled into the neighbor’s driveway was also shot at.

The Sheriff’s Office is not identifying the teen because he’s under the age of 17.

According to a a news release sent Monday, after the shooting the boy ran away and locked himself in a nearby home when deputies arrived on scene. After several minutes of negotiation, the teen came out and began talking with deputies.

He faces the attempted murder charges as well as shooting into a dwelling. He will appear in family court at a later date.