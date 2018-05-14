Shorebirds outlast Fireflies, 1-0 Monday night

COLUMBIA, SC – Monday’s tilt at Spirit Communications Park proved to be quite the barn-burner with premier pitching. Columbia’s David Peterson allowed just two hits over seven innings but surrendered a first-inning run to the pesky Shorebirds. Delmarva defeated the Fireflies, 1-0. It was the first 1-0 game Columbia has played in this season.

Peterson, the 20th overall selection in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, lasted seven innings for a second straight start. Over his last three outings, he’s allowed just one earned run. That one run was scored by Delmarva’s (25-12) Kervin Moesquit in the first frame on Monday. The switch-hitter drew a free pass and soon after stole second. The speedy second baseman moved to third on a groundout and then scored when T.J. Nichting bounced out to Columbia’s shortstop Edgardo Fermin. The run scored in the inning without a hit.

Peterson would not allow another runner to reach second base the rest of the evening, let alone score. The former All-American at the University of Oregon has shrunk his ERA down to 2.05.

The Fireflies mustered just a pair of hits as well on Monday, curtesy of Jeremy Vasquez and Ali Sanchez. Columbia’s (19-18) hitters were flummoxed by Michael Baumann (W, 5-0), who won his fifth game and lowered his ERA to 1.42 (seven starts).

Peterson wasn’t the only pitcher who impressed. Darwin Ramos and Stephen Villines each hurled scoreless innings of work. Villines struck out the side and has now fanned 33 batters in 19 innings.

Columbia must win on Tuesday to split the four-game series. First pitch of the series finale between the Fireflies and Shorebirds is scheduled for 7:05 ET at Spirit Communications Park. Righty Marcel Renteria (2-1, 5.02) is slotted to start for Manager Pedro Lopez.