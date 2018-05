Upstate pregnant woman found dead near lake

SPARTANBURG, SC (WOLO) – Authorities are investigating the death of pregnant woman from the upsate.

Brechue Wiles’ body was found Friday (5/11) near the edge of a Spartanburg lake.

The Coroner’s Office reports the 23-year-old was pregnant at the time of her death.

Authorities haven’t said how Wiles died but they say it was not from natural causes.