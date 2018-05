CPD investigating bank robbery on Main St.

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is reporting an armed robbery at the First Citizens Bank at 6824 Main Street that happened at around 2:30 p.m.

It is believed that the suspect demanded money before leaving in a vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information please call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.