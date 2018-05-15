Deadly crash on US-176 kills three people

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Three people are pronounced dead by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department after a head on collision between two drivers on highway US-176 last night at 7:50.

Authorities say the driver of a 1997 Chevrolet Camero was heading east bound on US-176, when all of a sudden, the driver ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected when crossing lanes and crashed into a 2005 Honda Civic, which carried two passengers.

Deputies say both passengers in the Honda Civic and the driver in the Camero, all died from their injuries.

Authorities also say both drivers weren’t wearing seat belts, while the passenger of the Honda Civic wore a seat belt.

The names of the victims won’t be released by the Calhoun County Coroner’s Office until after their next of kin are notified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Department is currently investigating the incident.