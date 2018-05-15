Drug charges reinstated for SC church shooter’s sister

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Drug charges have been reinstated for the sister of white supremacist and mass murderer Dylann Roof.

Morgan Roof was arrested in March. She is charged with marijuana possession and two counts of carrying weapons on school grounds. However, the drug charges were drooped because the prosecuting officer was not present for the court hearing.

Officials later determined that the summons from the Magistrates office was sent to the wrong Deputy, therefore the prosecuting deputy was not aware of the court hearing.

Once aware of the error, a motion was filed to reopen the case. Morgan’s attorney did not contest the motion.