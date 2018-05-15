Fired Richland County Administrator Walks Away With More Than A Million Dollars

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– After being fired twice former County Administrator Gerald Seals settled with the Richland County Board and will be walking away with more than a million dollars. This has been a big debate since the council first fired him last month. Councilman Chip Jackson said no one is coming out a winner in this situation, they’re out a county administrator and Seals is out of a job.

“We have no administrator working. We have no one leading our organization, we need to get that in place, we have county moral issues we need to address. We have staff vacancies we need to fill. We have major projects we need to get back on the fast track. And so we’ve lost a lot of time,” Chip said.

During the Special Session Monday, 6 members voted to agree to the settlement with Seals, while five members voted against it, wanting to take this to a public hearing. Two council members were not present for the vote. Seals alleged his firing was illegal. Councilman Norman Jackson said some council members were worried Seals would sue them individually.

“If they may have a problem with some of the causes and want to give him a years salary on his contract, then that’s okay. But to pay him a million dollars is outrageous. It’s ridiculous. That’s not proper spending of the citizen’s money,” Norman said.

“If we had not resolved it, what might it have cost us? If it had gone to litigation, what might it have cost? Well, some say it was a 50/50 chance the county could come out with zero, or it’s a 50/50 chance the county could be into four times what was last night’s settlement,” Chip said.

Councilmembers referenced The State newspaper saying, Seals will get 800 thousand dollars, on top of a years’ salary of 184 thousand, plus six months’ health insurance coverage. While Chip said he didn’t agree with everything in the contract, he said it was the best option for the council.

“We have a major Richland Renaissance underway. We have a huge penny transportation project that’s on-going. There are major things going on in this county and we have to be able to have some sort of synergy, and not be distracted by things like this in order for these things to be successful,” Chip said.

“I would never waste or spend that much money to relieve someone of their duties. If you’re fired with cause and the cause is proven, and is right, then he’s fired and he’s gone,” Norman said.

Councilman Norman said there is still a chance they are not out of the woods just yet since they have to approve the minutes from last night. Councilman Chip Jackson said the papers are signed and this is a done deal.