Gamecocks set to participate in 2018 Tip-Off Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the field and matchups for the 2018 Tip-Off Tournament, which will be held at campus sites, before matchups at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., Nov. 16-18.

South Carolina will host contests versus Stony Brook (Nov. 9) and Norfolk State (Nov. 13), before traveling to the Mohegan Sun for a matchup against Providence on Nov. 16, before facing either Michigan or George Washington on Nov. 18. Other schools in the event include Holy Cross and Siena.

“We are excited to be a part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament, where we get to host two games against quality opponents, and then travel to Mohegan Sun for two more quality matchups. First, against a consistent NCAA Tournament team in Providence, and then versus either Michigan or George Washington. These four games will continue to add not just to the strength of our schedule, but to the quality of our program,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said.

Carolina’s trip to the Mohegan Sun will be its second under the direction of Martin, as the Gamecocks posted a 75-61 victory over St. John’s playing in the Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 22, 2015. Duane Notice led Carolina in the win with a 20-point performance.

General public tickets will go on sale Fri., Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. ET via all Ticketmaster outlets and the Mohegan Sun Arena box office. Pre-sales for participating schools begin Thurs., June 1. Neutral site game schedule, television details and an exclusive pre-sale opportunity via Citi will be released at a later date. For more information, please visit www.halloffametipoff.com.

Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Carolina’s 2018-19 schedule.

Below is the full 2018 Tip-Off Tournament Schedule

Campus Round Schedule

November 6

Siena College at Providence College

Norfolk State University at University of Michigan

Stony Brook University at George Washington University

November 8

Siena College at George Washington University

November 9

Stony Brook University at University of South Carolina

November 10

Holy Cross at University of Michigan

November 13

Holy Cross at Providence College

Norfolk State University at University of South Carolina

Neutral Site Brackets at Mohegan Sun Arena (November 16 – 17 – 18)

Springfield Bracket

Day 1

Stony Brook University vs Holy Cross

Norfolk State University vs Siena College

Day 2

Consolation Game

Championship Game

Naismith Bracket

Day 1

University of Michigan vs George Washington University

University of South Carolina vs Providence College

Day 2

Consolation Game

Championship Game