Gamecocks’ Smith previews Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Before hosting NCAA Tournament Regional play on Friday, the national ninth-seeded Gamecocks are getting ready to prep for a field featuring three other fellow 40-plus win programs, all fighting for one Super Regional spot.

Coming off a runner-up performance at the SEC Tournament, Gamecocks head coach Beverly Smith is leading her program into the postseason for the sixth-straight season.

In anticipation of Friday’s games, coach broke down her team’s past, present, and future Tuesday at Carolina Softball Stadium, three days before the site will host the Columbia Regional.

Hofstra and Liberty face off at 5 p.m Friday, while the Gamecocks and UNCG are set to play two and a half hours later. The regional is double-elimination, with the last team standing set to face the winner of the Tempe Regional, hosted by eight-seed Arizona State.