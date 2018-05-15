Governor McMaster pushes for President to get Nobel Peace Price

Rochelle Dean, Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Governor Henry McMaster thinks President Donald Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize.

McMaster is one of six Republican Governors who wrote to the Nobel Committee Chairman this week.
The letter cites the President’s quote, “transformative efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula”.

Earlier this month, the President endorsed McMaster’s bid in next month’s Republican Primary.

Presidents who have won the Nobel Prize include, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

