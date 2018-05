More Protests Along Palestinian Border

Jerusalem, Israel (WOLO) — It’s another day of protests along Israel’s border with Gaza rocking the region.

Monday was the deadliest day there in years, with dozens of Palestinian protestors killed, including 8 children.

Many of the demonstrators are blaming the violence on the United States. Its new Embassy that opened in Jerusalem just yesterday.

Tuesday, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is fighting back.

ABC’s Maggie Rulli has the latest.