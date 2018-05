Queen Elizabeth gives her written consent of Royal Wedding

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) –¬† Queen Elizabeth II has given her written consent ahead of the Royal Wedding in what is called the “Instrument of Consent.”

The lavish document is hand-written by a panel of artists and signed by the Queen.

This document is meant to officially recognize the marriage of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle and will be given to the pair after their wedding on Saturday (5/18).