Recent graduate files lawsuit against USC, President Pastides

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A recent graduate of the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art and Design’s graduate program is suing President Harris Pastides, Professor David Voros and the Internation Center for the Arts.

Allison Dunavant’s lawsuit alleges that she attended a trip to Italy with Voros and other graduate students that was believed to be sanctioned by the University.

While there, “Voros required Dunavant to perform manual labor, restricted Dunavant’s access to food when she did not perform work to Voros’ expectations and subjected Dunavant to unwelcomed sexual advances.”

Dunavant’s lawsuit further claims that since returning from Italy in 2016, USC has failed to handle the situation properly, and Dunavant has been the victim of retaliatory actions from USC administration and faculty members.

The case was filed in the Richland County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

Dunavant’s lawyer, Samantha Albrecht, of Cromer Babb Porter & Hicks said, “What happened to Allison in Italy was horrible, and even worse was the treatment she received when she spoke up about what she experienced. The facts of this case are extraordinary, and we believe these facts will ultimately spell out the lengths to which the University will go to silence students who speak up when they believe they are being treated unfairly. Allison was a dedicated student who did not deserve to go through any of what she went through, and we intend to work hard to see that justice is done.”