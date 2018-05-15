Retired SC Marine Receives Order of the Palmetto from Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ A retired Marine and a Medal of Honor recipient is getting South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

Retired Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston of Mount Pleasant received the Order of the Palmetto from Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday during an intimate ceremony with family and friends at the Statehouse. The award recognizes someone for their contributions to the state.

Livingston said he was honored to receive the award because it was supported by the governor and friends, and said he looked forward to working with McMaster to address veteran affair issues across the state.

The 78-year-old Livingston had more than 30 years of service and received the Medal of Honor for leading his troops under intense enemy fire during the Vietnam War.