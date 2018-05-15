Tuesday’s Game vs. USC Upstate Cancelled Due to Impending Weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team’s game against USC Upstate scheduled for Tuesday night (May 15) has been cancelled due to impending weather and possible thunderstorms in the area. The game will not be made up.

Fans who have tickets to the USC Upstate game can exchange their ticket out for any baseball game next season, except Clemson, in the SRO/BiLo Berm area.

The Gamecocks will close out the regular season with a three-game SEC series at Texas A&M. The series opener is scheduled for Thursday night (May 17) at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.