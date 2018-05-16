Cardinal Newman completes SCISA Title sweep of Ben Lippen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cardinal Newman baseball hadn’t won a ring in the lifetime of a single player on their team, until the 2018 Cardinals ended a twenty year wait by completing their sweep of Ben Lippen Tuesday night in the SCHSL 3A State Championship. The Cardinals jumped out to an early advantage, scoring three runs in the first inning, defeating the Falcons 8-2.

On Monday night, the Cardinals took the series opener 3-1 before finishing the job in game two, thanks to a complete game performance by starting pitcher Myles Hedgecock.

Head coach Charles Assey led the Cards to the top of their sport in just his first season in charge, overcoming a 6-5 start to the season by winning 18 of their last 20 games.

Charles’ joins his wife Megan, the girls basketball coach at Spring Valley, as State Championship-winning coaches. The Vikings won the SCHSL 5A title back in March.