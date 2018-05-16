Clemson defensive tackle to transfer

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Defensive tackle Josh Belk is transferring out of Clemson, according to his social media accounts Wednesday afternoon.

The freshman, out of Lewisville High School, originally chose Clemson over South Carolina. Hentered Clemson in January 2018 as an early enrollee and participated in Spring practice and the Spring game.

“Josh is a good young man from a great family,” said Dabo Swinney Wednesday. “Sometimes circumstances change, as is the case with Josh. We are disappointed he is leaving, but I enjoyed being around him the past few months. He did everything that was asked of him and had an excellent semester academically. I wish him all the best in the years to come.”

Belk was ranked as the No.  21 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 96 by ESPN.com coming  out of Lewisville high school. As a senior he had 34 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks among his 116 tackles.  He played in the US Army All-American game.

