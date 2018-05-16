Clemson defensive tackle to transfer

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Defensive tackle Josh Belk is transferring out of Clemson, according to his social media accounts Wednesday afternoon.

I will be transferring from Clemson University. I appreciate the Clemson staff, fans and Coaching staff. Thanks to Coach Swinney for the opportunity. Nothing bad to say about the University and my time there. Just feel that it’s the best decision for my family and I. #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/sk2t1KgvVL — Josh Belk (@jbelk50) May 16, 2018

The freshman, out of Lewisville High School, originally chose Clemson over South Carolina. Hentered Clemson in January 2018 as an early enrollee and participated in Spring practice and the Spring game.

“Josh is a good young man from a great family,” said Dabo Swinney Wednesday. “Sometimes circumstances change, as is the case with Josh. We are disappointed he is leaving, but I enjoyed being around him the past few months. He did everything that was asked of him and had an excellent semester academically. I wish him all the best in the years to come.”

Belk was ranked as the No. 21 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and No. 96 by ESPN.com coming out of Lewisville high school. As a senior he had 34 tackles for loss, including 11 sacks among his 116 tackles. He played in the US Army All-American game.