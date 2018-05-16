Clemson reaches 40-win mark, bests Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, GA. – In his first career start, freshman lefthander Mat Clark allowed only one earned run in 5.2 innings pitched to lead No. 4 Clemson to a 7-2 victory over Kennesaw State in the Tigers’ first-ever game at Stillwell Stadium on Tuesday night. The Tigers, who won both games of the home-and-home season series, improved to 40-13, while the Owls dropped to 25-25. With the win, Clemson reached the 40-win mark during the regular season for the first time since 2006.

Clark (3-0) earned the win by yielding five hits, two runs (one earned) and no walks with five strikeouts. Owl starter Ryan Kennedy (2-7) suffered the loss, as he gave up seven hits, three runs and no walks with four strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

In the fourth inning, Drew Wharton ripped a two-run single to put Clemson on the scoreboard. After Logan Davidson extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a one-out double in the top of the fifth inning, Seth Beer laced a two-out, run-scoring single. Kennesaw State scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-out error and LaDonis Bryant blasted a solo homer in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Kyle Wilkie, who later extended his hitting streak to 19 games, lofted a sacrifice fly. Clemson added three insurance runs on only one hit in the ninth inning.

The Tigers conclude the regular season with a three-game series at Pittsburgh starting Thursday at 6 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.