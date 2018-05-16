Coroner’s Office to host child seat safety check this weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) -Richland County Coroner Gary Watts is holding a child seat safety check this Saturday (5/19).

This event is held to check for and provide proper child seat installation to ensure your child is as safe as possible while riding in the car.

The service is being provided by the Richland County Coroner in conjunction with DHEC. It is being held prior to the beginning of the “100 Deadly Days of Summer” which begins on Memorial Day.

The event is set to take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Richland County Coroner’s Office, 6300 Shakespeare Road, Columbia, SC 29223