Deputies searching for missing 20 year old

Richland County, SC (WOLO)- Deputies are searching for a 20 year old who they say went missing on Monday night.

Investigators say Micah Meisner left his home off Chester Road in Blythewood on foot yesterday at around 8 pm, and has not been seen since.

Micah is on medication that he takes daily, and does not have on him.

He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, white shorts, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information into Meisner’s whereabouts call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.