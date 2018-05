Freak accident kills giraffe born at Riverbanks Zoo

ATLANTA, SC (WOLO) – A freak accident at a zoo in Atlanta killed a giraffe that was born in Columbia at the Riverbanks Zoo in 2010.

Zoo officials say 8-year-old “Zuberi” died after his neck became wedged in a small space in a metal railing.

Zoo officials say they are “thoroughly reviewing the entirety of the areas used by the giraffes.”