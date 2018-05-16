Job fair hopes to help ex-offenders find employment

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Service along with the SC Works, SC Vocational Rehabilitation, The US Attorney’s Office, and the US Probation Office are partnering together to help citizens, who’ve paid their debt to society, get back into the workforce regardless of their prior criminal convictions.

Sponsors are hosting a job far that will offer a chance for anyone with a criminal background to get more information on expungement of criminal records, and meet potential employers willing to give probationers, parolees and ex-offenders a second chance.

Employers in construction, food services, temporary agencies will be among the many businesses represented at the job fair.

The event takes place Wednesday May 23rd, from 10am until 1pm at Dutch Square Mall located at 421 Bush River Road in Columbia.