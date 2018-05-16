Third inmate files lawsuit against prison

Rochelle Dean,

Bishopville, SC (WOLO) — A third inmate has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections in the wake of the deadly riot at Lee Correctional facility.

In the lawsuit, one of the victims, Raekwon Watson says he suffered roughly eight stab wounds after 10 to 15 inmates ambushed him during the riot.

The suit alleges that there were not enough correctional officers and medical personnel to prevent the attack.

Two other inmates filed a lawsuit against the State last week alleging negligence.

The prison says it will not comment on pending lawsuits.

