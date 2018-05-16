Three suspects detained after a high speed chase in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Deputies have detained three suspects who led police on a high speed chase through North Main Street and Ashley Avenue.

Authorities say around 1 A.M., they received a report about three suspects stealing a vehicle.

The suspects then led police on a high speed chase on North Main Street and Ashley Avenue, going about 100 miles per hour.

Deputies say they captured the suspects after their tire blew out and they stopped off the side of the road.

Officials also say there are no reported injuries.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the incident.