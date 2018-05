Woman accused of trying to sneak tobacco into prison

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Another incident has allegedly taken place at a South Carolina corrections facility.

A woman is behind bars accused of trying to sneak contraband into a prison.

The State’s Department of Corrections says Shavonna Whiteside was caught passing tobacco wrapped in plastic to an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution Saturday.

Whiteside has been charged with attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband.