AAA: More Travellers on Roads this Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A new report suggests Memorial Day travel this year will be the busiest in 13 years, despite a sharp increase in gas prices.

According to Triple-A, more than 41 million Americans will travel for the unofficial start of summer, the most since 2005.

But the trip will cost you, the travel organization also says gas prices will be the most expensive in four years.