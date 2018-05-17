Catherine Templeton fights new campaign ad

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Republican candidate for Governor, Catherine Templeton is firing back at an ad she says is false.

Thursday at a Chamber luncheon, Templeton said the Palmetto Political Action Committee ad is inaccurate.

Templetons Attorney sent a cease and desist letter to South Carolina TV stations that may run the ad, including WOLO TV.

In her claim, Templeton says the ad wrongly says she was fired from a State agency.

Templeton faces several opponents in the upcoming election. Templeton will face Governor Henry McMaster, Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, and Yancey McGill in the June 12th primary.