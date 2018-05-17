Chapin sweeps Airport, wins first state title since 2002

Greg Brzozowski,

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO) – After waiting 16 years to reach the top once again, Chapin baseball won their eleventh state title in program history, victorious over Airport Wednesday night 2-1.

The Eagles had last won it all going back-to-back in 2002, when the school was still on in Class 2A.

Chapin starter Williams Privette followed up a stellar showing by fellow sophomore and Gamecocks commit Cade Austin in Saturday’s best-of-three opener, throwing a complete-game, allowing just three hits, while striking out 10. The eventual state champions didn’t allow a single earned run to Airport in the entire 4A Championship set.

